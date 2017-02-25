Limerick FC begin with win as Tosi scores debut hat-trick 

LIMERICK FC recorded AN emphatic win over Sligo Rovers on opening day - running out 5-1 winners.

Limerick began their new League of Ireland season in perfect style - Ian Turner becoming the first player to score across the league after a thunderous Lee-J Lynch shot was spilled by Sligo stopper Schlingermann. Turner reacted quickest - hitting the rebound in from close range.

Rodrigo Tosi wasn’t registered until Friday morning - but that didn’t stop him from being quick out of the blocks. Two goals in ten minutes saw Limerick fans claiming a new hero.

First, Shaun Kelly’s poor cross wasn’t dealt with by Rovers, and Tosi struck from close range.

Soon after, a better Kelly cross found Tosi peeling off his marker - placing a brilliant header to the net.

Sligo got themselves a lifeline through Matthew Stevens on the hour mark. In a carbon copy of Ian Turner’s opener, Stevens snuck in after a powerful Sadlier wasn’t held by Hall.

Despite this, Tosi would not be denied his hat-trick. A great run from Dean Clarke down the left resulted in Tosi slamming home after his initial effort was saved.

Lee-J Lynch would add further salt to the Sligo wounds as he lobbed Schlingermann from twenty yards to seal a memorable win for Martin Russell’s men.

Limerick: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Shane Duggan; Ian Turner, Lee-J Lynch, Bastien Hery (Paul O’Conor, 85), Dean Clarke (Chiedozie Ogbene, 70); Rodrigo Tosi (Chris Mulhall, 77).

Sligo Rovers: Micheal Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Gary Boylan, Mick Leahy (Kyle Callan-McFadden, 46), Regan Donelon; Craig Roddan, Chris Kenny (Mathew Stevens 46); Daniel Kearns, John Russell, Raffaelle Cretaro (Jonah Ayunga, 84); Kieran Sadlier.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)