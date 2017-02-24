Munster set sights on 10 wins in a row

MUNSTER will look to make it 10 wins on the bounce when the Scarlets visit Thomond Park this Friday night, 7.35pm.

Last weekend, a 78th minute try from prop Dave Kilcoyne, and vital conversion from Tyler Bleyendaal helped Munster end the Ospreys' unbeaten record at the Liberty Stadium this season.

Munster recovered from a 17-3 deficit after the opening quarter of the game to score their 15th win in 30 Celtic League meetings with the Ospreys.

Rassie Erasmus said: "The physicality wasn’t there for the first 15 minutes.

"For the guys to realise that and to turn it around, it’s sometimes difficult to do that in a game and (Man of the Match)Dave (O'Callaghan) was one of the guys that led that fight.

“It’s one of the toughest offensive challenges we’ve had. A top-four finish is one of the first milestones we want to create; to be in a semi-final.

“We’ll just try and focus on Scarlets (on Friday) and try and grind out a win there as well.

“We haven’t played a team, maybe apart from Connacht, who play the brand the Ospreys play, so you must switch on and handle a different challenge. It’ll be a tough challenge next week.

"We'll be realistic looking at the review on Monday but a huge positive is seeing the guys find solutions out there."

Munster's win over the Ospreys was a significant boost, coming 24 hours after conformation that their impressive second row Jean Kleyn is facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines due to a neck injury.

Kleyn sustained the injury in the recent Pro12 clash with the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Munster's South African centre Jaco Taute continues to rehab a shoulder injury, requiring further rest and recovery over the next week or so.

Munster racked up their 15th win in 16 games when seeing off the Ospreys in a teak tough Guinness Pro12 clash at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday night.

Rassie Erasmus' charges have developed an admirable ability to grind out wins in the tightest of situations this season, with Saturday night's success over the Ospreys providing further evidence of the composure, confidence and sheer bloody-mindedness which is coursing through the veins of the veins of the Munster players at present.

Munster Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus admitted he was relieved that the province had succeeded in making it wins on the bounce in the Pro12, a run which has seen the side take a three point lead at the top of the table.

Dave O'Callaghan turned in a powerhouse display in Munster's back-row to earn the Man of the Match accolade in Swansea. The Corkman made a highly impressive 9 carries and 19 tackles during the course of the game.

O'Callaghan said: “We didn'make make the start we wanted at all, being 17-3 down in the first half. We didn't come out of the blocks.

“All credit to the Ospreys, they started really well. We knew they would here. They had been unbeaten at home this season and it took massive grit and determination to win it there at the end.

“After we had fallen those 14 points behind in the first half, I think we continued to believe in our systems, we just knew that if we hung in there, went through the phases, do what we do well and got to half-time with a good score, we would come out of the blocks in the second half.”