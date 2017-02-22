Limerick confirm 33-man panel for Munster U-21 Football Championship

LIMERICK’S U-21 football management team have finalised a 33-man panel ahead of their Munster Championship opener against Tipperary on March 8.

The panel features 10 players who featured in last year’s 1-14 to 2-8 defeat to Kerry, including six of those who started that game.

One of the survivors from that defeat is Killian Ryan, who has been named captain of the team ahead of the Gaelic Grounds clash.

The Mungret man was corner forward on the Limerick team who were beaten by Clare in the final of the Peter McNulty Cup last month.

A win against the Premier County will see Limerick travel to Dungarvan to face Waterford, seven days later.

Limerick haven’t won a Championship game at U-21 level since 2011, when they beat Clare in the Gaelic Grounds, but they did run Cork and Kerry close in the last few years.

The Limerick management team: is Manager: Declan Brouder (Newcastle West), Coach: Tommy Stack (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Selectors: Gerard O’Connor (Fr Caseys), Karl Lenihan (Newcastle West) and John O’Grady (Oola); Strength and Conditioning Coach James O’Leary (Monaleen).

LIMERICK: Hugh Bourke (Adare), Steven Brosnan (Newcastle West), Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels) David Connolly (Adare), Mark Connolly (Adare), Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh) Padraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Daniel Enright (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Fitzgibbon (Mungret St Pauls), Cormac Flanagan (Crecora), Richard Hayes (St Senans), Adam Kearns (St Senans), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Mikey Morrissey (Rathkeale), Aaron Murphy (Fr Caseys), Fionn Murphy (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Sean Murphy (Newcastle West), Raymond Noonan (St Kierans), Evan O'Brien (Na Piarsaigh), AJ O'Connor (Newcastle West), Fiachra O'Grady (Oola), Eoin O'Mahony (Ballylanders), Eoin Ryan (Adare), Josh Ryan (Oola), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Edward Sheehy (Granagh-Ballingarry), Shane Stack (Newcastle West), Adam Storan (Mungret St Pauls), Michael Whelan (Hospital-Herbertstown)