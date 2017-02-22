Limerick rowing club St Michaels hosts Head of River event

LIMERICK’S St Michaels Rowing Club hosts the peak of Rowing Ireland’s winter calendar this Saturday February 25 with St Michaels Head of the River taking place in O’Briensbridge, Co. Clare.

The Head of the River, now in it’s 36th year, has moved from a date in December to February to reduce the risk of adverse weather. The non tidal course starts at Worlds End in Castleconnell with crews tracing 3.2 kilometres to the finish just in front of the bridge at O’Briensbridge. This stretch of the Shannon provides many view points and spectators can park their cars in both villages and enjoy a stroll along the majestic Shannon to see the crews off the start and winding up for the finish line.

Over 375 crews from all over the country will compete in what is regarded as a major indicator of how the 2017 winter training has gone for clubs and crews.

A number of crews who competed last week at the first national trails of 2017 (at the National Rowing Centre in Inniscarra and also in Lough Rynn in Leitrim) will be racing on Saturday. These will include the successful winning St. Michael’s crews of Tom McKeon and Dylan O’Byrne who placed 1st in the Men’s Junior 18 2, Ben McKeon and Colm Garvey who placed 1st in the Men’s U3 2- as well as Declan O’Connor who placed 4th behind Olympic heroes the O’Donovan brothers.

Local crews from Athlunkard Boat Club, Castleconnell Boat Club, Shannon Rowing Club, University of Limerick and of course the hosts St. Michael’s will be competing.

More information on the event can be found at www.smrc.ie and also on St. Michaels RC Facebook page.