Limerick FC sign Sunderland Premier League defender

LIMERICK FC have bolstered their squad with the signing of Sunderland Premier League player Tommy Robson.

The 21 year old left back signed for Martin Russell’s Limerick side this Monday. He joins The Super Blues on loan until the Summer.

Robson is the current captain of the Sunderland U-23 side but hasn’t seen any game time in the Premier League this season.

Incidentally he made his Premier League debut in the 2-2 draw with Watford in the final game of last season when former Limerick manager Sam Allardyce was in charge of the Black Cats.

"We’ve been looking to get some defenders in as we’re a little bit light in that area going into the new season,” said Russell, who has other left back options Shane Tracy and Dave O’Connor out injured at present.

"Thomas has played for Sunderland in the Premier League so you would expect there to be a bit of pedigree there. He is young and eager and I’m confident that he will be able to add something to our squad this season."