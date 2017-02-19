Limerick's Neville national senior 60m indoor champion

EXCITING Limerick athlete Ciara Neville, of Emerald AC, added the senior women’s 60m title to her junior crown in a thrilling finish at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Sunday.

Castletroy College student Neville recovered superbly to win the senior title in a photo finish in 7.43 seconds from Bandon’s Joan Healy and Molly Scott (SLOT) who were both given the same time of 7.45.

Healy was given the nod for second ahead of Scott after an official review.

Neville set a national junior record, equalled the national senior record and made the qualifying time for the European Indoor Championships after a stunning win in the 60m Junior final at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships at AIT International Arena in Athlone last month.

Seventeen year old Neville ran a blistering 7.30 seconds for the 60m to claim the title in impressive fashion.

Molly Scott, of St Laurence O’Toole’s, finished second in a time of 7.41, while Gina Akpe Moses of Blackrock AC in Louth came home third.

The trio of Neville, Scott and Akpe-Moses were part of the 4x100m relay squad that finished fifth alongside Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) at the World Junior Athletics Championships last summer.

Newport’s Mawdsley followed up her junior 200m record (23.85) in the heats by edging Sarah Carthy (Mid Sutton) in 24.04 to win the 200m title at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships.