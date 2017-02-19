Pike Rovers reach Munster Junior Cup quarter-finals

PIKE Rovers join Nenagh, Fairview Rangers and Aisling Annacotty in the quarter finals of the Munster Junior Cup after their impressive 2-0 win at Thurles Town on Sunday.

A trip to Waterford to meet Ballinroad FC is Pike's reward for their deserved success.

John Connery put the Hoops on the way in the first half and top scorer Cian Collins added the second for a Pike side that saw Steve McGann return to action

Following hot on the heels of their Tuohy Cup clash three days earlier, Fairview and 'Boro crossed swords again on Sunday in the Premier League and a scoreless draw saw 'Boro get the point they needed to take top spot and Fairview keep their interest in the title alive.

Aisling and Regional played out an exciting 3-3 draw. Mike Guerin, Ollie O'Driscoll and Colm Hyland scored for Regional, Chimka Manjor, Oisin McMenamin and Keith Mawdsley netted for Aisling.

In the Lawson Cup, Balla beat Prospect Priory 4-1. Trevor Hogan gave Prospect an early lead but goals from Janie Daly (2), Gary O'Neill and Kevin Nolan saw the Premier side through.

Moyross edged out Corbally Utd 3-2. Dean Kirwin, Ger Myles and Barry Quinn scored for the winners.

Another Premier side to progress in Limerick's foremost competition was Kilmallock who hit Glenview for seven. through Paudie Sheedy (2), Barry Sheedy, Killian Hayes, Shane Finn, Eoin Burchill and Anthony Barrett.

At least one Limerick side will partake in the FAI Youth Cup quarter finals following Aisling's 4-3 win over Ballymahon to set up a date with St Michaels in the last eight.

Sam Lane, Sean Feeney, Killian Moloney and Ciaran Pateman were the goal scorers for Aisling.

RESULTS

FAI Youth Cup

Aisling Annacotty 4 Ballymahon 3

Munster Junior Cup

Thurles Town 0 Pike Rvs 2

Lawson Cup

Prospect Priory 1 Ballynanty Rvs 4, Moyross 3 Corbally Utd 2, Kilmallock 7 Glenview Rvs 1

Tuohy Cup Semi Final

Fairview Rgs 1 Janesboro 2

Premier League

Fairview Rgs 0 Janesboro 0, Aisling 3 Regional Utd 3

Division 1A

Knockainey 2 Mungret Reg 5, Holycross 1 Granville 1, Murroe 3 Aisling 1

Division 1B

Kilfrush 3 Hyde Rgs 2, Cappamore 5 Athlunkard Villa 0, St Pats 8 Ballynanty Rvs 0

Division 2A Lipper Cup

Shelbourne 7 Croom Utd 1, Kennedy Park 0 Charleville 4

Division 2B League

Summerville 3 Star Rvs 0

Division 2B Ray Cup

Pallasgreen 0 Newport 3, Ballylanders 2 Murroe 1

Division 3A

Janesboro 8 Northside 2, Prospect Priory (off) Aisling, Parkville 5 Kilfinane 2,

St Pauls 0 Athlunkard Villa 2, Knockainey 1 Holycross 1

Division 3B

Weston Villa 0 Castle Utd 5, Herbertstown 2 Bruff Utd 2, Caherdavin 5 Coonagh Utd 0, Nenagh AFC 1 Lisnagry 1

Division 4

Summerville Rvs 0 Athlunkard Villa 1, Hyde Rgs 8 Mungret Reg 2, Murroe (off) Dromore Celtic, Newport 0 Ballynanty Rvs 3

Ger Ryan Cup

Mungret Reg 2 Fairview Rgs 4

Youth Division One

Caherdavin 4 Janesboro 2

Youth Division Two

Geraldines (off) Holycross

Under 17 Division One

Kilfrush 3 Nenagh 1, Corbally Utd (off) Pike Rvs

Under 17 Division Two

Star Rvs 2 Newport 2, Charleville 6 Aisling 2