Limerick FC see off Waterford in final pre-season friendly

LIMERICK FC completed their schedule of pre-season fixtures with a 3-1 win over Waterford United at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Goals from Dean Clarke, Rodrigo Tosi, and Chris Mulhall helped Martin Russell’s side secure a timely victory over their First Division rivals ahead of the start of the new League of Ireland season.

Limerick fell behind to a 10th minute goal from Waterford’s Mark O’Sullivan and the home side continued to trail 1-0 at half-time.

However, three unanswered goals in the second period, from Clarke on 51, Rodrigo Tosi five minutes later, from a second Ian Turner assist, and finally Chris Mulhall 17 minutes from full-time sealed victory.

Limerick FC mark their return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a home fixture against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Friday night next, 7.45pm.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Thibant, Mann, Robbie Williams; Paul O'Conor, Shane Duggan; Stephen Kenny, Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi.

WATERFORD UTD: Matthew Connor; Trialist A, Patrick McClean, David Mulcahy, Shane O'Connor; Trialist B, Garry Comerford; Kenny McEvoy, Sander Puri, Dean O'Halloran; Mark O'Sullivan.