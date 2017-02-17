Limerick boxer fights for Irish elite title

MARTIN KEENAN will fly the flag for Limerick boxing at the National Elite Men’s and Women’s finals at the National Stadium in Dublin this Friday night.

The Rathkeale Boxing Club super-heavyweight is in against Thomas Carty for the 91kg+ title at the home of Irish boxing.

Keenan earned a split decision over Antrim’s Damien Sullivan in the last-four of the National Elite Men;s and Women's finals on Friday last, while Carthy beat Laois’ Bernard O’Reilly over three, three minute rounds.

Former Elite champion Myles Casey, who boxes out of the St Francis Boxing Club in Limerick, had to settle for a top-four finish after being edged out on a 3-2 split versus Monaghan bantam Stephen McKenna last Saturday.

McKenna will now meet defending champion Kurt Walker in the 56kg decider.

The Elite Championships have an extra significance for Ireland’s male boxers this year as the champions will be in the driving seat for selection for the European Elite Men’s Championships in the Ukraine in June.

The European Elites are the sole qualifier for the AIBA World Elite Men’s Championships in Germany in August/September.

The top eight boxers - the quarter-finalists - in each of the ten weights in the Ukraine book tickets for the AIBA World Elite Men’s Championships Germany next autumn.

National Elite Championships National Stadium Dublin, February 17, 7:30pm

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) V Kristina O’Hara (St John Bosco A)

49kg Darryl Moran (Illies GG) V Blaine Dobbins (St Josephs Derry)

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road) W/O

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls) V Thomas McCarthy (Mayfield)

54kg Terry Mullarney (Ballyhaunis) W/O

57kg Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart) V Moira McElligott (St Michaels Athy)

56kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Stephen McKenna (Old School)

60kg Kelly Harrington (Glasnevin) V Shauna O’Keeffe (Clonmel)

60kg George Bates (St Marys Dublin) V Patrick Mongan (Olympic)

64kg Emma Agnew (Dealgan) V Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

64kg Sean McComb (Holy Trinity) V Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)

69kg Gillian Duffy (Bray) V Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

69kg Dean Walsh (St Ibars) V Brett McGinty (Oakleaf)

75kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgans) W/O

75kg Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin) V Stephen Broadhurst (Dealgan)

81kg Caroline Connolly (Mourne GG) V Leona Houlihan (Crumlin)

81kg Joe Ward (Moate) V Anthony Browne (St Michaels Dub)

81+kg Maeve McCarron (Carrigart) W/O

91kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) V Ken Okungbowa (Athlone)

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Thomas Carty (Glasnevin)