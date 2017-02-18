Limerick begin new camogie league campaign

THE 2017 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League commences this weekend with Limerick targetting a return to the semi finals of Division One.

Limerick manager John Tuohy doesn’t shy away the target set for his side ahead of their round one game with Meath in Rathkeale’s Mick Neville Park on Saturday (2.00).

“They are ambitious and always want to go a step further,” said Tuohy of his panel.

Limerick are grouped with Meath, Clare, Offaly and Galway – the top two qualify for the semi finals.

Limerick will be looking to build on their strong league performance in 2016 which got them to a semi-final where they narrowly lost out to Galway having beaten Munster rivals Cork twice along the way.

”There is a top four in camogie (Cork, Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford) and then there is Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary and Clare trying to bridge the gap. We know that we are capable of beating any of the teams on a day and now we know what we need to do to beat them consistently,” said the Limerick manager.

Limerick have confirmed a panel for the league – captained by Niamh Mulcahy, with vice-captains Fiona Hickey and Sarah Carey.

The panel includes a number of returning players like Carey, Mairead Ryan, Orla Curtin, Aisling Scanlon and Sarah Collins alongside minor playes like Dearbhla Egan, Lisa Leonard and Laura Stack.

The team management is John Tuohy (Manager), Shirley Balfrey, Ger Hickey, Darragh O'Grady (Selectors), Declan Nash (Strength & Conditioning), Liz Hennessey (Liaison Officer), Donie Browne (Kitman).

Limerick will be without their minor trio on Saturday, due to a game the following day and also absent will be long term injured Sile Moynihan and Lorraine McCarthy.

After Meath this Saturday, Limerick will entertain Offaly on March 12 and then face away games to Clare and Galway as they bid to reach the April 9 semi final.

”The girls have put in some great work in the last couple of months. After last year they know where the bar is and they have bought into everything that we have asked of them like diet and nutrition and everything is very professional.”

PANEL: Clíona Lane, Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Niamh Mulcahy, Judith Mulcahy, Marguerita McCarthy, (Ahane), Chloe O'Brien (Ballyagran), Marian Quaid, Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Claire Keating, Muireann Creamer, Lisa Leonard (Cappamore), Mairéad Ryan (Clooney Quin), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora), Rebecca Noonan, Fiona Hickey Mairéad Fitzgerald, Sarah Carey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Orla Curtin, Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy), Deborah Murphy (Knockaderry), Sarah Collins (Lucan Sarsfields), Laura Stack (Milford), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Niamh Richardson (Murroe-Boher), Rebecca Delee, Karen O'Leary (Newcastle West), Sinéad McNamara, Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh).