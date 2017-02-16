Two Limerick winners at National Handball Awards

THERE were two Limerick winners at the National Handball Awards.

The annual event took place in the Bridgehouse Hotel in Tullamore and there was a Limerick inductee into the Hall of Fame and a winner in the Young Female Player of the Year category.

Pat McGarry was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Pat hailed from the famous St Munchin’s club in Limerick City and dominated the sport of handball through the 1960s and 1970s.

His many honours in the game include: 60x30 Minor Singles 1966, 60x30 U-21 Singles 1967, 68, 60x30 U-21 Doubles with Paddy Bennis 1969, Hardball Senior Singles 1979, 1980, 60x30 Senior Doubles with Michael Hogan 1976, Hardball Senior Doubles with Joe Bennis 1978, 79, 80, 60x30 Gael Linn 1976.

Broadford Handball Club’s Katie McCarthy was honoured as Ireland’s Young Female Player of the Year:

McCarthy had very successful year in 206 winning a highly impressive five Munster titles and six All-Ireland titles.

She also reached the 40x20 and 60x30 All Ireland Ladies Senior Doubles Finals with her partner Martina McMahon. McCarthy was part of the Munster Interprovincial team that won four in a row and also the Munster team of six.

AWARDS: Club person of the year: Alan O’Neill (Wexford); Club of the year: Clogh (Kilkenny); Hall of fame Munster: Pat Mc Garry (Limerick); Hall of fame Leinster: Packie Ryan (Dublin); Hall of fame Ulster: Seamus Mc Cabe (Monaghan); Hall of fame Connacht: Marcus Henry (Sligo); Juvenile female player of the year: Katie McCarthy (Limerick); Juvenile male player of the year: Sean Kerr (Tyrone); Female player of the year: Catriona Casey (Cork); Male player of the year: Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath).