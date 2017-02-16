Limerick GAA Fixtures

Limerick GAA Fixtures

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period February 18-21

Saturday February 18

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 

Limerick v Meath in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 2pm 

City East U-21 Hurling Championship Round 2

Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 2.30pm

West U-21 Hurling Championship

Clan Na Gael v Tournafulla-Killeedy at Feenagh at 3.30pm

St Kierans v Rathkeale-Croagh-Kilfinny at Ballingarry at 3.30pm;

Templeglantine v Dromcollogher-Broadford at Tournafulla at 3.30pm

Sunday February 19

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Limerick v Kerry in Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

County U-21 Hurling 13-A-Side Competition Round 2

Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Dromin-Athlacca at 12noon

Caherline v Askeaton in Fr Hayes Memorial Park at 12noon

Granagh-Ballingarry v Cois Laoi Gaels in Ballingarry at 12noon

Knockainey v Blackrock in Knockainey at 12noon

City East U-21 Hurling Championship Round 2

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Southside Gaels in Caherelly at 12 noon

South U-21 Hurling Championship

Sponsored by Bulgaden Castle

Killacolla Gaels v Tory Gaels in Kilmallock at 12-30pm

Grange (Bruff) v St Johns (Hospital-Herbertstown) in Knocklong at 4pm

Tuesday February 21

County Premier U-21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Garryspillane v South Liberties in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Pallasgreen in Rhebogue at 7.30pm

Adare v Patrickswell in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 7.30pm

Monaleen v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm.

 