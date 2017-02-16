Limerick GAA Fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period February 18-21
Saturday February 18
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1
Limerick v Meath in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 2pm
City East U-21 Hurling Championship Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 2.30pm
West U-21 Hurling Championship
Clan Na Gael v Tournafulla-Killeedy at Feenagh at 3.30pm
St Kierans v Rathkeale-Croagh-Kilfinny at Ballingarry at 3.30pm;
Templeglantine v Dromcollogher-Broadford at Tournafulla at 3.30pm
Sunday February 19
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Limerick v Kerry in Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
County U-21 Hurling 13-A-Side Competition Round 2
Dromin-Athlacca v Glenroe in Dromin-Athlacca at 12noon
Caherline v Askeaton in Fr Hayes Memorial Park at 12noon
Granagh-Ballingarry v Cois Laoi Gaels in Ballingarry at 12noon
Knockainey v Blackrock in Knockainey at 12noon
City East U-21 Hurling Championship Round 2
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Southside Gaels in Caherelly at 12 noon
South U-21 Hurling Championship
Sponsored by Bulgaden Castle
Killacolla Gaels v Tory Gaels in Kilmallock at 12-30pm
Grange (Bruff) v St Johns (Hospital-Herbertstown) in Knocklong at 4pm
Tuesday February 21
County Premier U-21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Garryspillane v South Liberties in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Ballybrown v Pallasgreen in Rhebogue at 7.30pm
Adare v Patrickswell in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 7.30pm
Monaleen v Murroe-Boher in Knocklong at 7.30pm.
