Limerick sides kept apart in FAI Junior Cup semi-final draw

LIMERICK’S two remaining representatives in the AVIVA FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals are both on the road for their ties.

Janesboro face a trip to Kerry to take on Killarney Celtic, while fellow Limerick District League side Kilmallock have been drawn away to Evergreen FC of Killarney.

FAI Junior Cup holders Sheriff YC face an away date with Peake Villa, of Tipperary.

The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of March 10 to 12.

AVIVA FAI Junior Cup Quarter Final Draw

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Janesboro FC (Limerick)

Evergreen FC (Kilkenny) v Kilmallock United (Limerick)

Carrick United (Waterford) v Boyle Celtic (Sligo / Leitrim)

Peake Villa (Tipperary) v Sheriff YC (Dublin)

Ties to be played the 10th, 11th, 12th March