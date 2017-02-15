Limerick sides to face-off in Schools Junior Cup semi-final

THE two remaining Limerick schools in contention in this season’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup will face each other in the semi-finals of the competition later this month.

Holders Crescent College Comprehensive will take on local rivals Castletroy College in the semi-finals of the Junior Cup.

Cork heavyweights PBC and CBC will face off in the second semi-final.

St Munchin’s College hopes of making it three Limerick schools into the semi-finals ended this Wednesday when the Corbally side suffered a 19-5 defeat to PBC in their refixed clash at Musgrave Park.

The venue and times for the Junior Cup semi-final clashes will be finalised next week.

Crescent College Juniors defeated Rockwell 21-5 in the quarter-final last week at Clanwilliam to reach the last four, while Castletroy overcame St Clement's 17-7 with three converted tries at the University of Limerick.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Semi-Finals

Crescent College Comprehensive v Castletroy College, TBA.

Presentation Brothers College v Christian Brothers College, TBA