Rathkeale schoolgirls win top All-Ireland soccer title

COLAISTE na Trocaire, Rathkeale are celebrating an historic first ever Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup title after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sacred Heart Secondary School, Westport at Home Farm FC on St Valentine’s Day.

Two second half goals from Eadaoin Lyons shortly after the restart and a terrific effort from Phoenix Mulcaire Shire on 61 minutes helped the West Limerick side secure a famous victory.

Westport pulled a game back through Jenny Chambers on 66 minutes, but the Limerick side comfortably saw the remainder of the game out to seal a memorable success.

It was the only goal Colaiste na Trocaire conceded on route to winning Munster and All-Ireland honours at U-19 level.

Colaiste na Trocaire scored 17 goals in winning both the provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Coaliste na Trocaire qualified for the All-Ireland Junior Cup final in 2015, but narrowly missed out on the honours to Convent of Mercy, Roscommon.

The Rathkeale side is coached by Dromcollogher-Broadford and former Limerick senior footballer Killian Phair, who is a PE teacher at the school.

COLÁISTE NA TRÓCAIRE, RATHKEALE: Noirin Lenihan, Sarah Fitzgerald, Rachael Anderson, Kate Geary (Joint Captain), Siobhan Tangney, Tara Coleman, Eadaoin Lyons (Joint Captain), Claire Gohery, Phoenix Mulcaire Shire, Anna Shanagher, Grace Mullane

SUBS: Joanne Foley, Maeve Power, Aine Tangney, Orla O'Doherty, Anna Mullane. Amy Harnett, Ciara Houlihan (GK), Valerie Sheehy, Sophie Alymer, Hannah Moran, Molly O'Connor, Ciara O'Connor, Chloe Mullins

TEACHER: Killian Phair

SACRED HEART SCHOOL, WESTPORT: Michelle Treacy, Ellie Dillane, Feena Mc Manamon, Aisling McNulty, Ann Sheridan, Leah Moran, Saoirse Ludden (Captain), Megan Nugent, Jennifer Chambers, Tara Mc Nulty, Megan Dever. SUBS: Roisin Carney, Ciara Moran, Ava Lambert, Emma Gibbons, Sarah Forrestal, Sherin El Massry, Lucy Wallace.

REFEREE: Deirdre Nolan (Dublin)