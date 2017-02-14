Limerick lose unbeaten pre-season run at Galway

LIMERICK FC’s unbeaten pre-season run was ended by Galway in a 2-1 defeat at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday night.

Ronan Murray's 89th minute goal gave Galway United a dramatic win over the visitors.

Limerick went in front mid-way through the opening half when the in-form Chiedozie Ogbene put the Blues ahead thanks to a Rodrigo Tosi assist.

It was Ogbene’s fourth goal in as many pre-season games for Limerick FC since his arrival from Cork City.

The Blues maintained their 1-0 lead until half-time.

Limerick FC manager Russell rung the chances with Dean Clarke, Bastien Hery and Ian Turner replacing Stephen Kenny, Tobias Kainz and Lee J Lynch, while Brendan Clarke was introduced for Freddy Hall.

Galway United drew level through Ronan Murray on 70 minutes when he slotted past Brendan Clarke for the first of his two goals.

And the same player bagged the winner with less than two minutes remaining.

Limerick play their final pre-season fixture against Waterford United at the Markets Field on Friday night, 7.30pm.

That fixture is the Blues final run-out before their SSE Airtricity League opener against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Fridya, February 24, 7.45pm.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall, Tobias Kainz, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Shane Duggan (Capt), Paul O’Conor, Lee Lynch, Stephen Kenny, Chiedoze Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi. Substitutes: Brendan Clarke, Dean Clarke, Shane Costelloe, Chris Mulhall, Bastien Hery, Garbhan Coughlan, Ian Turner, Sean McSweeney.

GALWAY UNITED: Ciaran Nugent, Paul Sinnott, Colm Horgan (Capt), Stephen Folan, Lee Grace, Alex Byrne, Kevin Devaney, David Cawley, Vinny Faherty, Gavan Holohan, Ronan Murphy. Substitutes: Conor Winn, Aaron Conway, Maurice Nugent, Gary Kinneen, Gary Shanahan, Jesse Devers, Conor Melody, Padraic Cunningham, Declan Sharkey, Robert Spelman.

REFEREE: Marc Lynch