Limerick FC face Galway in pre-season friendly

LIMERICK FC will look to extend their unbeaten run in pre-season games to four when taking on Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park tonight, Monday, at 7.45pm.

Martin Russell’s Limerick side secured a 1-1 draw with Drogheda United in the latest pre-season friendly at Hunky Dory Park on Wednesday night last.

Tonight's game is the second last friendly Limerick play prior to their return to the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

The Blues will also host Waterford United in their final pre-season game at the Markets Field on Friday next, 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, three of Limerick FC’s opening four home fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division have been rescheduled.

Limerick’s opening Premier Division game of the season will be against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Friday, February 24 at 7.45pm.

Limerick return to the Garryowen venue on Monday, March 13 when Bohemians provide the opposition, 7.45pm.

The Blues next home fixture is a Saturday, March 18 clash with Finn Harps which has a 2pm kick-off in order to avoid a clash with Ireland’s final 6 Nations game with England in Dublin.

Limerick host Munster rivals Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday, March 31 at 7.45pm.

The Friday kick-off time avoids a clash with Munster’s Champions cup quarter-final tie with Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday, April 1, 5.45pm.