Aisling's shoot-out win over Carew Park in Munster Junior Cup

AISLING Annacotty withstood a Carew Park comeback to reach the last eight of the Munster Junior Cup following a penalty shoot-out at Annacotty on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 2-0 at the break with goals from Oisin McMenamin and Jason Lipper, Aisling were hauled back with scores from Mark McGrath and Jonathan Grant sending the game to extra time and penalties.

However it was the home side who kept their composure to win the shoot out 9-8 and set up a quarter final date with Limerick neighbours Broadford United.

Fairview Rangers will meet fellow LDL side Nenagh AFC for a place in the last four after they eased past Waterford Crystal 4-1 at the Fairgreen on Sunday.

Two goals apiece for George Daffy and Craig Madigan secured the win despite a late consolation for the visitors.

Kilmallock exited the Munster Junior Cup but not before putting in a late rally that brought them to within a goal of the home side. Dungarvan led 3-0 when they were reduced to nine men.

Barry Sheedy and Niall Hanley scored to reduce the deficit to one but it proved too late and Dungarvan held on to take the spoils.

Nenagh will host Fairview Rangers in the quarter finals on the MFA after they beat Killarney by the narrowest margin.

Killarney came to town full of confidence after beating Ballynanty Rvs in the FAI last weekend but were undone when John Mitchell sent a left foot volley from the edge of the box past Ray Kelliher in the Celtic goal for a goal worthy of winning the tie.

In the Premier League Janesboro are back in joint top spot following a 3-0 win over Geraldines.

A brace from Thomas Clarke and a second half score from Shane Clarke did the damage.

Pike Rovers moved third with a 2-0 win over Moyross. An own goal and a Cian Collins goal put paid to the challenge of Moyross for who keeper Mike O'Donoghue excelled.

Regional Utd edged out Ballynanty Rovers 3- 2. Stephen Keeley, Declan Cusack and Ollie O'Driscoll scored for the winners. Jason Hughes and Dermot Fitzgerald replied for Balla.

RESULTS

Munster Junior Cup Fifth Round

Fairview Rangers 4 Waterford Crystal 1, Dungarvan Utd 3 Kilmallock Utd 2, Nenagh AFC 1 Killarney Celtic 0, Aisling Annacotty 2 Carew Park 2 (Aisling won 9-8 on pens aet)

O'Halloran Cup

Charleville 7 Newport 0

Lawson Cup

Corbally Utd 4 Coonagh Utd 1, Hill Celtic 1 Cappamore 5

Premier League

Pike Rvs 2 Moyross 0, Regional Utd 3 Ballynanty Rvs 2, Geraldines 0 Janesboro 3

Division 1A

Holycross 0 Charleville 3, Granville Rgs 3 Aisling B 2

Division 1B

Ballynanty Rvs 2 Kilfrush 2, Athlunkard Villa 6 Regional Utd B 0, Castle Rvs 2 Southend 3

Division 2A

Mungret Reg 1 Kennedy Park 1

Division 2B

Summerville Rvs 3 Meanus 0, Ballylanders 2 Star Rvs 0

Division 3A

Prospect Priory 0 St Pauls 0, Athlunkard Villa 2 Janesboro 1

Division 3B

Castle Utd 1 Coonagh Utd 0, Nenagh C 1 Caherdavin B 1

Division 4

Ballynanty Rvs 5 Murroe 0, Dromore Celtic 2 Summerville 1, Shelbourne 2 Hyde Rgs 1

Youth Division Two

Charleville 4 Cappamore 1

Under 17 Division One

Aisling Annacotty 8 Geraldines 1, Fairview Rgs 0 Nenagh 6, Pike Rvs 1 Regional Utd 0

Under 17 Division Two

Newport 1 Mungret Reg 2, Janesboro 6 Star Rvs 3, Corbally Utd 3 Shelbourne 1