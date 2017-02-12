Limerick lose out to Westmeath in NFL

AFTER a promising if fruitless display in their first outing in Wexford a week ago, Limerick’s footballers left themselves with a mountain to climb in their quest to return to the National League Division 3 when they crashed to Westmeath on a 1-18 to 0-12 scoreline in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Hit by an early penalty, they had it all to do in this Allianz Football League Division 4 fixture at the quarter hour and, while Limerick pulled themselves back into contention both before and after the break, they never really threatened to derail a Westmeath side smarting after a shock home point dropped against Carlow.

Limerick trailed 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time against the Midlanders.

SCORERS, WESTMEATH: Ger Egan1-4 (1-0 penalty), John Heslin 0-5 (3 frees), Paul Sharry (1 ‘45’), Kieran Martin, 0-2 each, David Lynch (‘45’), John Egan, Luke Loughlin, Shane Dempsey, Denis Glennon 0-1 each; LIMERICK: Jamie Lee 0-4 (4 frees), Darragh Tracey, Séamus O’Carroll 0-2 each, Brian Fanning, Danny Neville, Brian Donovan, Seán McSweeney (free) 0-1 each.