Bleyendaal eyes Munster's 'massive contest' with Ospreys

MUNSTER out-half Tyler Bleyendaal says next weekend’s top-of-the-table Guinness Pro12 away to second-placed Ospreys is a ‘massive contest.’

Table toppers Munster enjoy a one-point lead on the second-placed Ospreys ahead of their clash at the Liberty Stadium next Saturday, 5.15pm.

Out-half Bleyendaal captained Munster in their impressive 45-17 bonus point victory over the Dragons at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Bleyendaal said: “It is going to be a massive contest. They are at the top of the table and they have been there for a long time.

“It was lovely to captain the side in front of the home crowd here in Cork. It was an performance, I think, we kept the pressure on, we made a lot of errors, but the Dragons are a tough side as well.

“We are very happy with the result. It was a young side, so we are happy.

“There was a lot of pressure applied by them and us. It kinda ebbed and flowed. Discipline was an issue maybe for both sides.

“I am happy with stuck at it and we are really happy with the result.

“There were a lot of improvements needed from the game in Edinburgh. It was great to get the win, but we are happy to perform better this week.”