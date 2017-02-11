Disappointing day for Limerick sides in All-Ireland League

ALL four Limerick sides suffered disappointing defeats in their Ulster Bank League fixtures played on Saturday afternoon.

In Division 1A, play-off chasing Young Munster came away from their home fixture with basement side Terenure College empty-handed after suffering a surprise 17-28 defeat at Clifford Park.

The defeat leaves second-placed Munsters' six points point leaders Lansdowne.

In Templeville Road, Garryowen suffered a third successive defeat in the AILs top flight when losing 27-7 in Dublin.

The reverse has seen Garryowen drop to eighth place in the table, with the Dooradoyle side now hovering just above the relegation zone.

Young Munster trailed 'Nure 10-13 at half-time. The Greenfields side made the perfect start with Alan Tynan converting his own try for a 7-0 lead after just two minutes.

A Tynan penalty, after 'Nure hit back with a try of their own, left the home side 10-5 in front, before the Dubliners racked up eight unanswered points before the break.

After Nure raced 20-10 in front. Munsters' got back in the contest after the home side was awarded a penalty try. The conversion made it 20-17.

However, 'Nure claimed a five-point haul with a late bonus point try and penalty goal.

Meanwhile, Garryowen came away from Dublin empty-handed after shipping a heavy defeat to St Mary's College.

Garryowen's only points, which helped the Dooradoyle side into a 7-6 lead, came from a Liam Coombes try, which was converted on 15 minutes.

The 'Light Blues' failed to score for the remaining 65 minutes of the game.

St Mary's, who led 20-7 at half-time, scored 21 unanswered points in securing a precious victory.

Meanwhile, Old Crescent took two bonus points, a try bonus point and a losing bonus point, from their trip to City of Derry in Division 2B which ended in a 31-27 defeat.

Old Crescent trailed 15-21 at half-time with the Rosbrien side's points coming from two Larry Hanly tries, with Shane O'Brien adding a conversion and penalty goal.

Crescent had the try bonus point in the bag by the 52nd minute, thanks to further tries from Kevin Doyle and Val McDermott which helped the visitors into a 27-21 lead.

However, the home side kept Old Crescent scoreless for the final quarter, while racking up 10 unanswered points.

Meanwhile, also in 2B, bottom side Thomond suffered a heart-breaking 13-12 defeat to Armagh at Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Thomond bounced back from a 0-10 half-time deficit to lead 12-10 late on. However, the 'Royal Blues' had to be satisfied with taking a losing bonus point from the game as Armagh struck for a decisive late penalty.

Thomond's points came through tries from Wayne Mullally and Dermot Fitzgerald with the latter converting his own try.

Fitzgerald was just off target with a very difficult penalty attempt with the final kick of the game.