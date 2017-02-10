Shannon make it hat-trick of AIL victories as Bruff also win 

SHANNON boosted their survival hopes in Division 1B of the Ulster Bank League further with a convincing 43-20 bonus point win over local rivals UL-Bohemian at Thomond Park on Friday night.

The All-Ireland League’s most successful club scored five tries in clinching their third successive win and a precious Limerick derby success for new coach Tom Hayes.

Shannon have now moved up to seventh place in the 1B table, five points clear of UCC in eighth, who have a game in hand.

UL-Bohs remain second in the table, six points behind table toppers Buccaneers who also now have a game in hand on the Red, Red Robins.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff scored a runaway, 37-0, bonus point win over Kanturk at Kilballyowen Park also on Friday night.

This was a crucial win for Bruff as the South Limerick side face into three massive games against promotion rivals Tullamore, Navan and Sligo.

Shannon led their fellow Thomond Park tenants 11-3 after a keenly contested opening half in their Division 1B fixture.

Conor Glynn’s scored the Paris side’s first half try, while Fionn McGibney added two penalties.

A penalty try for Shannon awarded shortly after the break led daylight between the sides and further tries from Niall Mulcahy on 46 minutes and Greg O’Shea in the 70th minute secured the bonus point for Tom Hayes’ charges.

Shannon’s fifth try from Stephen Fitzgerald lare on capped a terrific night’s work for the improving winners. Fionn McGibmey also added two penalty goals and two conversions, while Jack Stafford kicked two penalty goals and a conversion.

UL-Bohs managed two tries through Noel Kinane and a penalty try. Rick McKenna also kicked 10 points for the Annacotty side.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C Bruff thumped Munster rivals Kanturk 37-0 at Kilballyowen Park.

The home scored seven tries in all, including a first half hat-trick for Liam Treacy. Bruff had the bonus point in the bag by the interval as Magnus Collins also dotted down.

Bruff’s second half tries came from Davy Horan, Jack O’Grady and John Cleary.