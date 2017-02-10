Leaders Munster hit Dragons for six in Pro12

RAMPANT Munster remain top of the Guinness PRO12 table after storming to a convincing 45-17 bonus point win over the Dragons at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Leaders Munster stunned the Welsh region with six tries in all to record their eighth straight win in the Pro12 and stand two points clear of the second-placed Ospreys in the table.

The Dragons have now lost their last 19 away fixtures in the Pro12 while there only win in Munster came on their first ever visit to Thomond Park in March 2004.

Munster had the bonus point in safe keeping by half-time at Musgrave Park after the home side blitzed the visitors with four first half tries.

South African centre Jaco Taute helped himself to a brace of tries, while full-back Andrew Conway also touched down and Munster were awarded a penalty try on the stroke of half-time.

Out-half Tyler Bleyendaal controlled the game superbly. The only negative aspect of the first half from a Munster perspective were injuries to both Dave Foley and tryscorer Conway, with both players replaced during the opening 40 minutes.

Munster added two further tries in the second half from prop Dave Kilcoyne who was driven over the line from close range and an excellent solo effort from leading tryscorer Ronan O’Mahony in the final play of the game.

Munster will be disappointed to concede two tries from mauls to the Welsh region during the game.

SCORERS: Munster: Jaco Taute two tries, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan O’Mahony try each, pen try, Tyler Bleyendaal pen, six cons. Dragons: Sam Hobbs, Elliot Dee try each, Dorian Jones pen, two cons.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin.

NEWPORT GWENT DRAGONS: Carl Meyer; Adam Hughes, Tyler Morgan, Adam Warren, Pat Howard; Dorian Jones, Tavis Knoyle; Sam Hobbs, Rhys Buckley, Brok Harris, Matthew Screech, Rynard Landman, Ollie Griffiths, Nic Cudd, Lewis Evans (capt). Replacements: Elliot Dee, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Nick Crosswell, Harrison Keddie, Sarel Pretorius, Angus O'Brien, Sam Beard.

REFEREE: Mike Adamson (Scotland)