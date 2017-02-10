Five debuts in Limerick hurling team to play Wexford

THERE are five debuts in the Limerick hurling team to play Wexford in Sunday's opening round of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Division 1B game has a 2.00 start in Innovate Wexford Park.

Limerick manager John Kiely has handed first league starts to Casey brothers Mike and Peter, their Na Piarsaigh club colleague David Dempsey, Stephen Cahill and Kyle Hayes.

Cahill has played Allianz League Football with Limerick for the last two seasons before his call-up to the hurling panel this season.

Kyle Hayes is the youngest of the bunch – captain of the Limerick minor side that lost to Tipperary in the All Ireland MHC final last September in Croke Park.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher); Paul Browne (Bruff), James Ryan (Garryspillane); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Richie English (Doon), John Fitzgibbon (Adare), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher), Seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen).