One change to Limerick football team for Westmeath tie

THERE is one change to the Limerick football team for Sunday’s round two game with Westmeath in the Allianz Football League.

The Division Four game has a 2.00 start in the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick return Darragh Treacy to midfield in place of David Ward. Treacy was named to start against Wexford but missed out due to personal reasons.

Otherwise Billy Lee and management have made no changes in positions or personnel.

Having being held to a 2-10 draw by Carlow last weekend, Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin has made three changes – Mark McCallon, Denis Corroon and Kieran Martin replace Stephen Corcoran, Cormac Boyle and Luke Loughlin

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Danny Neville (Ballysteen); Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Seamus O’Carroll (Cappagh), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West). Subs: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), James Bridgeman (St Senans), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, David Ward (Fr Caseys), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Barry Lynch (Castlemahon).

WESTMEATH: David Bryan; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Mark McCallon; James Dolan, Francis Boyle, David Lynch; Paddy Holloway, Ger Egan; John Egan, Paul Sharry, Denis Corroon; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, Callum McCormack.