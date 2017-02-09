St Munchin's abandoned Junior Cup tie to be replayed next week

ST Munchin’s abandoned Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final tie with PBC is set to be replayed on Wednesday next.

The fixture at Musgrave Park was abandoned yesterday, Wednesday, due to unprecedented injury circumstances involving three St Munchin’s College players.

St Munchin’s College confirmed that the three Junior Cup players who received injuries in the game had returned home to Limerick from hospital in Cork on Wednesday night, adding that ‘all are recovering well.’

St Munchin’s College extended a sincere thanks to the players, coaches and supporters from PBC for your concern, help, support and best wishes, in particular to the PBC captain and his dad who visited the players in hospital on Wednesday evening.

Munster’s Age Grade Competitions Committee, chaired by Eugene Ryan, and the Munster Rugby Schools Committee, chaired by Declan English, met to consider all the facts surrounding the unprecedented circumstances.

In a statement on their website this Thursday evening Munster confirmed that the decision has been made to replay the game.

The statement continued: “As a priority, player welfare and the health and safety off all players was taken into consideration when reviewing yesterday's circumstances at Irish Independent Park.

“All parties are first and foremost pleased to hear the players in question are well, and are thankful to all the medical services on hand in Irish Independent Park and the (Cork University Hospital) CUH in providing the best possible care to the players.

“Following the review both committees expressed their support for referee Paudie Sheehan and his team in overseeing a difficult and unprecedented situation, noting the referee made his decision to restart the game based on facts and was procedurally correct.

The replay will now take place on Wednesday February 15 at Musgrave Park at 2.30pm.

The semi-final draw will take place on completion of the re-fixed game next Wednesday.

Munster Rugby have again reminded all involved at domestic level to educate themselves on concussion awareness and guidelines, STOP - INFORM - REST - RETURN, and if a player has any one of the signs or symptoms of concussion he/she should be removed from the field of play and not allowed to return.