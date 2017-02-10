Galway next up for Limerick FC in friendly clash

LIMERICK FC will look to extend their unbeaten run in pre-season games to four when taking on Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday night, 7.45pm.

Martin Russell’s Limerick side secured a 1-1 draw with Drogheda United in the latest pre-season friendly at Hunky Dory Park on Wednesday night.

Limerick FC took the lead five minutes into the second half through Chiedozie Ogbene, who joined the Blues from Cork City in recent weeks.

However, the newly-promoted Drogs drew level with a 53rd minute equalise when Adam Wixted's strike deflected in off a defender and the far post.

Meanwhile, three of Limerick FC’s opening four home fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division have been rescheduled.

Limerick’s opening game of the season will be against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Friday, February 24 at 7.45pm.

Limerick return to the Garryowen venue on Monday, March 13 when Bohemians provide the opposition, 7.45pm.

The Blues next home fixture is a Saturday, March 18 clash with Finn Harps which has a 2pm kick-off in order to avoid a clash with Ireland’s final 6 Nations clash with England in Dublin.

Martin Russell’s side will host Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday, March 31 at 7.45pm. The Friday kick-off time avoids a clash of fixture with Munster’s Champions cup quarter-final tie with Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday, April 1.

LIMERICK FC v Drogheda Utd: Freddy Hall, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Paul O’Conor, Lee J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Capt), Rodrigo Tosi, Ian Turner, Tony Whitehead, Dean Clarke, Chiedozie Ogbene. Substitutes: Brendan Clarke, Garbhan Coughlan, Stephen Kenny, Clyde O’Connell, Killian Brouder, Bastian Hery, Alexander Gardikiotis.