Quartet return from Irish duty to bolster Munster team for Dragons

MUNSTER have made five changes to their side for Friday’s night’s Guinness PRO12 clash with Dragons in Cork’s Musgrave Park.

A key quartet have been released from Irish duty to return to the Munster line-up – Dave Kilcoyne, Tommy O'Donnell, Rory Scannell and Andrew Conway.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Tyler Bleyendaal retains the captaincy.

There is also a return for Darren Sweetnam following a knee injury – Friday will be his first appearance since injuring his knee in Munster's win over Leinster on St Stephen's Day.

In total five changes are made to the side that defeated Edinburgh.

Kilcoyne comes into the front row alongside Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer with second rows Jean Kleyn and Dave Foley again completing the tight-five.

O'Donnell returns to the back row at openside with Dave O'Callaghan and Jack O'Donoghue taking charge at 6 and 8.

Duncan Williams and captain Bleyendaal again form the half-back partnership and, in a fully changed midfield, Jaco Taute reverts from fullback to resume his partnership alongside Scannell.

Ronan O'Mahony remains on the left wing with the final two changes seeing Conway and Sweetnam re-join the back three.

Three academy representatives - Brian Scott, Conor Oliver and Dan Goggin - are named on the bench alongside club player Abrie Griesel of Young Munster.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin.