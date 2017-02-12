Footballers renew Westmeath rivalry in Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK and Westmeath were both relegated from Division Three of the Allianz Football League last Spring.

During that seven game league campaign the sides met in a March 2016 encounter in the Gaelic Grounds. It was an encounter that saw Limerick suffer a heavy 3-14 to 0-7 defeat.

That performance will no doubt be to the forefront of the minds of many ahead of Sunday’s return to the Gaelic Grounds for the men from The Lake County.

While Limerick are now under the new management of Billy Lee, nine of that starting team will most likely be involved again this Sunday when the sides meet in round two of Division Four.

Both Limerick and Westmeath, along with Wexford, were on most short-lists to finish in the two promotion positions but neither secure an opening round win. Limerick emerged with some credit but ultimately defeat in Wexford, while Westmeath drew with Carlow, who scored a late equalising goal, 2-10 each.

Billy Lee and selectors Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne and coaches Paudie Kissane and Barry Fitzpatrick used 21 players in Wexford with first league appearances for Padraig Quinn (Monaleen) and Barry Lynch (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).

After this weekend, Limerick will have a week off until round thre when there is an away fixture to Carlow under the floodlights of Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on on Saturday evening February 25 at 7.00.