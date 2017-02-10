Over 300 draw prizes for Club Limerick Draw

THE 2017 Club Limerick Draw was launched last week with confirmation that the County Board’s annual GAA draw will include 311 prizes.

There is a guaranteed prize fund in excess of €337,000, which will be divided between the 10 monthly draws.

There are 30 cash prizes each month, including a top prize of €10,000.

There is also monthly lotto jackpot of €10,000 and a December star prize of a car to the value of €25,000.

”Up to 80% of all funds are distributed to participating GAA clubs with funding also provided to Cumann na mBunscoil Luimnigh, Underage academies, Bord Na nÓg, the award winning Green and White Magazine and our development projects at Mick Neville Park and Gaelic Grounds,” outlines Limerick GAA chairman Oliver Mann.

”This is a great opportunity for everyone to give their support for these projects and be part of a winning team in 2017”, said the Patrickswell native at the launch, which took place in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare before a large attendance of club officials and draw co-ordinators.

Also on the night, the Club Limerick Draw committee of 2016 presented Denis Carroll of Limerick Bord Na nÓg with a cheque in the amount of €13,000 as part of County Board’s continued support and commitment to Bord Na nOg.

Full information on the Club Limerick Draw for 2017 can be received from all Limerick GAA Clubs or directly from Limerick GAA Project Coordinator Siobhan Scanlon by email at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or by phone on 087-3520395 or online at limerickgaa.ie