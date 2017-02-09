Gavin and Sheedy for Club Limerick event

ALL Ireland winning managers Jim Gavin and Liam Sheedy will be among the guest speakers at the Club Limerick’s Business Lunch on Friday February 17.

The first event of 2017 for Club Limerick takes place in the Greenhills Hotel and the theme of the event will be 'Achieving Excellence in Business and Sport'.

The full list of guest speakers also includes Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and Chairman of Shannon Group PLC Rose Hynes, as well as the former Dublin football and Tipperary hurling managers.

Tickets can be booked from Sean Scanlan 086-8224584 or Siobhan Scanlon 061-335516 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie