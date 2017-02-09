Experienced quartet ruled out as Limerick hurlers turn to youth

LIMERICK will be without an experienced quartet as they begin their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Sunday in Wexford.

In the absence of Shane Dowling (illness), Gavin O’Mahony (broken thumb), Tom Condon (rib) and Kevin Downes (cruciate ligament), new Limerick manager John Kiely will turn to youth.

With 10 of the current Limerick panel of 36 with no previous league experience, fresh faces in the team are guaranteed.

There could be five debuts in the Limerick team for the clash with Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side with Casey brothers Mike and Peter, their Na Piarsaigh club colleague David Dempsey, 2016 Limerick minor captain Kyle Hayes and former inter-county footballer Stephen Cahill all in line for starting roles.

But before the team is finalised on Friday evening, the Limerick management will need to check on the fitness of a number of key players who were in Fitzgibbon Cup action on Tuesday with varying college sides.

Like Limerick, Wexford will be without some key players – Andrew Shore, Shane Tomkins and Liam Óg McGovern (all cruciate ligaments) while there are doubts surrounding Jack Guiney (hamstring) and Conor McDonald (illness).