St Munchin's Schools Junior Cup tie is abandoned

ST Munchin’s College Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final clash with PBC, of Cork, in Musgrave Park was abandoned this Wednesday as three of the Limerick side’s players suffered serious injuries.

It is understood that two of the players were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital as a result of their injuries.

A statement on the Munster Rugby website this Wednesday read: “Due to unforeseen injury circumstances to St Munchin's players, their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final against PBC today did not recommence after 10 minutes of play.

“PBC were leading 5-0 when play stopped again due to a extended medical break for a St Munchin's College player, and the game was subsequently called off.

“The Munster Rugby Schools Committee and the Age Grade Competitions Group will consult with the match referee in reviewing the fixture and further updates will be posted on the Munster website once confirmed.”