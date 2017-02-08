All three Limerick Colleges get home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals

ALL three Limerick colleges have secured home advantage in the quarter finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

The last eight ties will take place on Tuesday next, February 14.

Champions Mary Immaculate College played NUI Galway, UL play IT Carlow and LIT play UCD. In the final quarter final UCC play DUC.

There is a potential all-Limerick semi final down the line between Mary I and LIT on Friday February 24 in Galway.

Ahead of this Tuesday’s round three group games, UL and LIT had confirmed their quarter final spots but champions Mary I needed a win or draw against DIT and they responded in style with a 5-28 to 1-8 win in Dublin.

Patrickswell’s Aaron Gillane hit a hat-trick of goals. He finished with 2-4 from play, while also landed five points from frees and scoring a goal from a penalty.

Elsewhere Cian Lynch scored six points from play and Darragh O’Donovan registered 1-2.

UL had a 4-31 to 2-14 win over DCU St Patricks.

Lorcan Lyons scored one of the goals for Brian Lohan’s side. The Monaleen man was introduced as a sub, along with Pat Ryan and Ronan Lynch. Tom Morrissey was the only Limerick man in the starting line-up as UL rested a number of players.

LIT were 5-14 to 3-13 winners over WIT in Waterford.

David Dempsey was among the goals with Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry O’Connell also among the scorers.