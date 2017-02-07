Castletroy reach Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

CASTLETROY College booked their place in the semi-finals of this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup thanks to a hard-earned 17-7 quarter-final victory over St Clement's College at ULs 4G rugby pitch this Tuesday.

Two tries from exciting full-back Rory Murphy helped the Newtown school, winners in 2008 and 2013, advance to the last four after a highly competitive fixture.

Castletroy, who scored a nail-biting victory over Bandon Grammar School in the opening round, led their Limerick ricals 12-7 at half-time.

The winners opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a Robert Magill try, which was converted by Andrew Shanahan. St Clement's deservedly drew level when Dylan Counihan scored a fine, which Evan Barrett converted.

Castletroy quickly regained the lead with the first of Murphy's try on 32 minutes. The winners made the game safe in the 47th minute when Murphy bagged his second try of the contest.

The quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Junior Cup continue this Wednesday when the three remaining ties will be played.

Junior Cup holders Crescent College Comprehensive face a trip to Tipperary Town where they will take on Rockwell College at Clanwilliam Park, 2.30pm.

Two more Limerick sides travel to Cork for a double header at Musgrave Park. St Munchin’s College will lock horns with PBC at 1.15pm, while Ardscoil Ris take on CBC at 3pm.

The semi-finals in both the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups will be played on the week beginning Monday, February 27.