Final round action for Limerick's Fitzgibbon Cup trio

THE final round of group games in the Fitzgibbon Cup takes place this Tuesday.

All three Limerick colleges are in action today – all away from home.

UL and LIT are both assured of a quarter final spot on February 14.

Champions Mary Immaculate need a draw or win to ensure their progress.

Mary I travel to play DIT in Grangegorman this afternoon (2.00). Managed by Cork’s Jamie Wall and with Limerick and Kilmallock hurler Gavin O’Mahony as a selector, Mary I have used a number of locals to-date – Richie English and Darragh O’Donovan (both Doon), Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane (both Patrickswell) and Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh).

UL are also in Dublin for a 2.00 start – they play St Patricks. The 2015 champions are already assured of a home quarter final after wins over CIT and NUI Galway.

Brian Lohan’s side have already given game time to Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David McCarthy (Glenroe), Mike Casey and Ronan Lynch (both Na Piarsaigh), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Tom Morrissey (Ahane) and Barry Nash (South Liberties).

This Tuesday evening (7.00) LIT are in Waterford to play WIT in a top of the table tie. The winner is guaranteed home advantage in the last eight.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side have so far used Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) and Jack Quaid (Effin).