Two Limerick sides reach FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

JANESBORO and Kilmallock progressed to the quarter-finals of the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday, but there was disappointment for Ballynanty Rovers and Regional United who exited the competition as the last 16 stage.

Adrian Power scored the only goal of the game as Janesboro defeated a fancied Navan Cosmos side while Kilmallock, also on the road and they returned with a penalty shoot out win over Donneycarney.

Paul Doona netted for the Limerick side who proved more accurate in the subsequent penalty shootout to advance.

Regional went in front through David Cowpar, but fell in extra time to Carrick on a 3-1 scoreline.

Failure to finish their chances came back to haunt Balla who fell 2-1 at home to ten man Killarney Celtic.

An excellent result for Kilfrush in the FAI Under 17's when they beat Cherry Orchard 2-1.

In the Premier League there were wins for Pike Rovers, Carew Park and Aisling Annacotty.

Full Results

FAI Junior Cup 7th Round

Donnycarney FC 1 Kilmallock United 1 (Kilmallock won 4-1 on pens aet), Navan Cosmos 0 Janesboro 1, Regional United 1 Carrick United 3, Ballynanty Rovers 1 Killarney Celtic 2

FAI Under 17 Cup

Kilfrush 2 Cherry Orchard 1

Munster Youth Cup

Avenue 3 Aisling Annacotty 1

Lawson Cup

Ballylanders 4 Nenagh 5

O'Halloran Cup

Prospect Priory 3 Mungret Reg 1

Premier League

Geraldines 2 Pike Rvs 7, Moyross 2 Aisling 3, Carew Park 4 Fairview Rgs 3

Division 1A

Mungret Reg 2 Aisling 1, Newport 2 Corbally Utd 2, Prospect 6 Holycross 3

Division 1B

Southend 0 Cappamore 3, Regional Utd 1 Hill Celtic 2

Division 2A

Shelbourne 1 Caledonians 0, Geraldines 1 Coonagh 1, Corbally Utd v Croom Utd, Charleville 1 Nenagh 2

Division 2B

Newport 3 Meanus 0, Glenview 2 Pallas 1, Aisling 1 Murroe 2

Division 3A

Northside 1 Aisling 1, Kilfinane 7 Prospect 4, Holycross 3 St Pauls 0, Knockainey (OFF) Parkville

Division 3B

Hill Celtic (off) Castle Utd, Bruff Utd 3 Lisnagry 1, Coonagh Utd v Weston

Division 4

Mungret Reg 1 Newport 1

Youth Division One

Nenagh 6 Caherdavin 1

Youth Division Two

Charleville 1 Star Rvs 2, Geraldines (OFF) Holycross, Newport 2 Cappamore 4, Aisling 1 Kilmallock 2