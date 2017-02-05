Limerick FC score Ballinmallard friendly win

LIMERICK FC continued preparations for their return to the Premier Division of the SSe Airtricity League later this month with an impressive 4-0 pre-season friendly win over Northern Ireland Premiership side, Ballinamallard at Ferney Park.

Two new signings combined to help Limerick into a 1-0 half-time lead against the Fermanagh-based side, currently tenth in the Danske Bank Premiership Table.

Veteran Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi set up Chiedozie Ogbene for the opening goal. It was Ogbene's second goal in as many games for the Blues since joining the club from Cork City in recent weeks.

Martin Russell's Limerick FC side added three further goals in the second half on Friday night, from a Dave O'Connor volley, following Stephen Kenny's corner, as well as a Stephen Kenny lob from 30 yards and finally courtesy of the returned Dean Clarke.

Limerick FC have two more confirmed friendlies before the start of the Premier Division on the weekend of February 24-25.

Limerick FC take on Galway Utd on Monday, February 13 at Eamon Deacy Park at 7.45pm and Waterford Utd on Friday, February 17 at the Markets Field, 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Limerick FC'S Barry Cotter has been included in the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad for an invitational tournament in La Manga this week.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Shaun Kelly, David O'Connor, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Paul O'Conor, Shane Duggan, Ian Turner, Chiedozie Ogbene, Bastien Hery, Rodrigo Tosi. Substitutes: Freddy Hall, Lee J Lynch, Dean Clarke, Barry Cotter, Killian Brouder, Clyde O'Connell, Stephen Kenny.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: James McGrath, Chris Crilly, James McKenna, Ben McCann, Calum Frempong, Calvin McKinlay, Josh McElwaine, Sean Schosley, Ross Tahney, Stuart Hutchinson, Jay McCartney. Substitutes: Steve Feeney, Piamen Kolev, Caolan Ward, Jason Britton, Cameron Crawford.