Vital win for Shannon as UL-Bohs lose in AIL 1B

THERE was mixed luck for the two Limerick clubs in Division 1B of the Ulster Bank League as resilient Shannon boosted their survival hopes with a hard-earned away win over Old Wesley, while UL-Bohs’ promotion bid suffered a blow with a narrow home defeat to Naas.

New Shannon head coach Tom Hayes enjoyed back-to-back wins in Division 1B, moving up to eighth place in the table on the back of a 26-22 bonus point win away to fifth-placed Old Wesley.

A converted try in the 78th minute helped Shannon make it back to back wins in Donnybrook. Shannon, who were level, 12-12, with their hosts at half-time, scored four tries for a maximum five point haul with Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Nathan Randles and Riley Winter touching down.

Fionn McGibney converted three of the tries to seal a nail-biting win for the Parish side who have jumped seven points clear of basement side Dolphin and two points ahead of Galwegians.

Next up for Shannon is a crucial derby fixture with local rivals UL-Bohs at Thomond Park on Friday night, 7.30pm.

The second-placed Annacotty side is sure to be still smarting from their 27-24 loss at home to Naas when they turn up for the crucial derby clash. The Red, Red Robins have dropped six points behind leader Buccaneers as a result of this defeat.

UL-Bohs, who led 17-14 at half-time, scored three tries through Ian Condell, Finbar Aherne and Mike Lynch, while James Lennon converted all three as well as adding a penalty on the 4G rugby pitch at UL.

The home side had to make-do with just a single losing bonus point from this defeat.