Andy Lee gets opponent for Madison Square Garden comeback fight

ANDY Lee is New York bound in his comeback fight.

Limerick’s former WBO Middleweight Champion looks set to face little known American KeAndrae Leatherwood in Madison Square Garden on March 18.

The 32 year old Castleconnell man will end 15-months outside the ring when he returns on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin v Danny Jacobs.

Katie Taylor had been linked to appear on the Golovkin-Jacobs bill but will now fight undercard of David Haye and Tony Bellew's fight at London’s O2 next month.

Andy Lee hasn’t boxed since his December 2015 title loss to Billy Joe Saunders in Manchester – the break his longest since turning professional over a decade ago.

While Lee is approaching the 11th anniversary of the first of his 38 professional bouts, his rumoured 28 year old opponent for March has fought 23 times with three defeats. But Lee didn’t fight at all in 2016, while Leatherwood won all four of his bouts, albeit none against top opponents.

Lee has been linked with fighting the winner of the Golovkin-Jacobs title fight and an impressive showing on the undercard would certainly strengthen his claims for another title fight.

Lee will be fighting a day after Irish Olympian Michael Conlan makes his professional debut at Madison Square Garden on St Patricks Day.

The last time the Limerick southpaw fought at Madison Square Garden, he sensationally flattened John Jackson with a sensational fifth-round knockout in June of 2014 on the Miguel Cotto-Sergio Martinez undercard.

Coincidentally, Lee’s March opponent KeAndrae Leatherwood has also faced Jackson – he was also stopped by Jackson in 2011.