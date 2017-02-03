Limerick and Wexford reveal teams for Allianz Football League opener

THE Limerick football team to play Wexford in Sunday’s opening game of the 2017 Allianz Football League was named this Friday evening.

Billy Lee’s Limerick have to travel to Innovate Wexford Park for the game, which starts at 2.00.

The tie is the first of seven games in Division Four.

Limerick are close to full strength for the tie with 13 of the team starting against Kerry in the McGrath Cup final defeat. Into the side come Cillian Fahy and Jamie Lee in place of Paul Hannan and Brian Donovan.

Meanwhile, Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney has also revealed his team.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Danny Neville (Ballysteen); Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Seamus O’Carroll (Cappagh), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West). Subs: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), James Bridgeman (St Senans), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), David Ward (Fr Caseys), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Barry Lynch (Castlemahon).

WEXFORD: Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, John Leacy, Tiarnan Rossiter; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville; Ciaran Lyng, James Stafford, John Tubritt. Subs: Conor Swaine, Naomhan Rossiter, Joey Wadding, Jake Firman, Ryan Nolan, Syl Byrne, Paul Curtis, Ronan Devereux, Niall Hughes, Ian Carty, Tom Byrne.