O'Callaghan is new manager at Limerick Racecourse

THE Board of Directors at Greenmount Park Ltd have announced that Patrick O’Callaghan has been appointed as the new General Manager at Limerick Racecourse.

O’Callaghan has been with Limerick Racecourse for the past seven years as Financial Controller and commenced his new role as General Manager on Wednesday, February 1

A native of Doneraile, Co Cork, O’Callaghan holds a degree in Business Studies from Tralee Institute of Technology and is a Certified Public Accountant with over 16 years’ experience in both practice and industry.

Commenting on Patrick O’Callaghan’s appointment, Paddy O’Callaghan, Chairman of Greenmount Park Ltd, said: “Patrick is very familiar with the workings of Limerick Racecourse and has made a substantial contribution since joining seven years ago.

“I am confident that his contribution will not only continue but will grow over the coming years under his managerial guidance. My fellow Directors at Greenmount Park Ltd join me in wishing Patrick every success and look forward to working with him to achieve that success.”

Patrick O’Callaghan added: “I am very much looking forward to my new position as General Manager of Limerick Racecourse.

“Limerick Racecourse has a very progressive Board, together with dedicated, loyal and hard-working staff. I am delighted to be taking up the challenge of managing such a modern event and sporting venue.”

Patrick O’Callaghan succeeds Conor O’Neill as general manager of Limerick Racecourse. O’Neill has taken up a position at Punchestown Racecourse.

Limerick Racecourse hosts 18 race meetings throughout the year including a number of high profile races under both Flat and National Hunt codes.

The 2017 fixtures at the track will get underway on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 with seven National Hunt races on the card each day.

Limerick Racecourse also hosts a number of non-racing events throughout the year including large scale gala banquets, exhibitions and conferences.