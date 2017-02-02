Four Munster players in Ireland team to face Scots

FOUR Munster players have been included in the Ireland side to face Scotland in Saturday’s RBS 6 Nations opener at Murrayfield, 2.25pm.

Keith Earls and Simon Zebo will start the game on the wings, while Conor Murray will again fill the scrum-half pack.

Munster’s sole representative in the Irish pack on Saturday is CJ Stander.

Munster second-row Donnacha Ryan misses out on the 6 Nations opener due to a medial ligament injury. Ulster’s Iain Henderson partners Devin Toner in the second row as a result.

Three Munster players have been included on Ireland’s replacements bench for the Murrayfield showdown, front row forwards Niall Scannell and John Ryan, as well as out-half Ian Keatley.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe.

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (capt), Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, Josh Strauss. Replacements: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Barclay, Ali Price, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.