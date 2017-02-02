Munster's Ronan O'Mahony: 'Opportunity knocks with Ireland stars away'

IN-FORM winger Ronan O’Mahony says Munster squad members are ‘chomping at the bit’ for gametime with so many players away on 6 Nations duty with Ireland.

Second-placed Munster return to Guinness PRO12 action this Friday night, 7.35pm, live on Sky Sports, when they tackle Edinburgh at Myreside Stadium.

Victory for Munster would see them leapfrog the Ospreys and assume top spot in the PRO12 table with just nine series of regular season fixtures to go.

O’Mahony is Munster’s top tryscorer this season, touching down seven times this term.

O’Mahony said: “We have 13 players involved with Ireland and I think Edinburgh have something like 11 away with Scotland.

“They have a huge amount of people away as well so we’ll both be looking to our squads and that’s the one thing we take huge confidence out of.

“Our squad has such good depth in our squad and there’s a lot of players you mightn’t have even seen this year and they’re champing at the bit to get a run.

“There is going to be a lot of opportunities for the lads coming up over the next six weeks.”

Twenty seven-year-old O’Mahony admitted it was important that his career ‘kicked on’ with Munster this season, given the increased level of competition for places in the squad.

O’Mahony has made 14 starts for Munster this term, including two in the Champions Cup.

The Limerickman said: “You want to play in the big games, you want to play in those European games, play in front of full houses in Thomond Park.

“Growing up when I was going to the games with my old man or my friends all you ever wanted to do was play in those big games. The competition makes you become a better player.

“With the back three on such good form, it’s just hugely competitive and I think we’re all just driving off each other really. It’s just an unbelievable environment to be in and as I said we’re all driving off each other and every one of the back three is going well.”