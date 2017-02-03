Limerick FC primed for Ballinamallard friendly

LIMERICK FC will continue their build-up to their return to the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League with an away pre-season friendly against Irish Premiership side Ballinamallard this Friday night.

Limerick FC's first competitive fixture of 2017 ended in a 2-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup on Saturday afternoon at St Colman's Park.

New arrival, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Stephen Kenny in stoppage time bagged the goals for the Blues.

Limerick FC's friendly clash with Ballinamallard will take place at Ferney Park on Friday night at 7.30pm.

Ballinamallard sit in ninth place in the Irish Premiership table, thanks to a 1-0 away win over Glentoran last weekend.

Limerick are set to play three more friendlies after Friday night's trip to Fermanagh before the start of their Premier Division season against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, February 25 at the Markets Field, 5.30pm.

Two of the remaining friendlies will be against Galway United at Eamon Deacy Park on Monday, February 13, 7.45pm, and at home to Waterford Utd at the Markets Field on Friday, February 17 at 7.30pm.