Limerick confirm 32-man panel for Allianz Football League

THE Limerick footballers have confirmed a 32-man panel ahead of the start of the Allianz Football League.

New manager Billy Lee, selectors Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne and coaches Paudie Kissane and Barry Fitzpatrick have selected from 17 different clubs – seven senior, seven intermediate and three junior.

Limerick are again captained by Iain Corbett with vice-captains Johnny McCarthy and Donal O’Sullivan.

In the panel are a number of fresh faces that are yet to start in senior inter-county league or championship – Andrew Ruddle (Newcastle West), Barry Lynch (Castlemahon), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), James Bridgeman (St Senans), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), Sean Sheahan (Rathkeale), Shane Cusack (Monaleen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

Also notable is the return of attacking duo Ger Collins and Seamus O’Carroll.

While the panel is confirmed for now, it is understood it will remain open-ended and with just three U-21s included others could yet come into consideration.

In January 2016 then manager John Brudair released his initial league panel of 29-players. Remarkably 13 of those are no longer involved for varying reasons.

Indeed eight who played in the 2016 championship aren't currently involved. Among this group are injured duo Ian Ryan and Seanie Buckley, the retired Pa Ranahan and the emigrated Paudie Browne.

Others that were part of the 2016 panel that are no longer involved are Gearoid Hegarty and Stephen Cahill (both now hurling) and Tom Lee (transferred back to Galway).

The new-look Limerick team and management begin their Division Four campaign this Sunday in Wexford.

It’s the first of seven games as Limerick bid to climb straight out of the basement division.

The footballers begin with two of their toughest ties.

First up is a February 5 trip to Wexford, while one week later Westmeath come to the Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere in the league, there is a hurling-football clash on Sunday February 12 – the hurlers are away to Wexford and the footballers home to Westmeath.

There is a weekend double on March 25-26 – the footballers are away to Waterford on Saturday evening with the hurlers home to Galway on Sunday.

The footballers have four home games – Westmeath, London, Leitrim and Wicklow and three away games – Wexford, Carlow and Waterford. The home games with Leitrim and Wicklow are both in Newcastle West.

The footballers have three games under floodlights – Saturday February 25 away to Carlow, Saturday March 4 home to London and Saturday March 25 away to Waterford in Dungarvan.

PANEL: Andrew Ruddle (Newcastle West), Barry Lynch (Castlemahon), Bill Creamer (Cappamore), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Darragh Tracey (St Kierans), David Ward (Fr Caseys), Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), James Bridgeman (St Senans), James Naughton (St Senans), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Paul Hannan (Newcastle West), Paul White (Rathkeale), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus O'Carroll (Cappagh), Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Sean O'Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Sean Sheahan (Rathkeale), Shane Cusack (Monaleen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

DIVISION 4 FIXTURES

Sunday February 5 – Wexford v Limerick in Wexford at 2.00

Sunday February 12 – Limerick v Westmeath in the Gaelic Grounds at 2.00

Saturday February 25 – Carlow v Limerick in Carlow at 7.00

Saturday March 4 – Limerick v London in the Gaelic Grounds at 7.00

Sunday March 19 – Limerick v Leitrim in Newcastle West at 2.00

Saturday March 25 – Waterford v Limerick in Dungarvan at 7.00

Sunday April 2 – Limerick v Wicklow in Newcastle West at 1.00