Fitzgibbon Cup round two action for Limerick trio

LIMERICK’S trio of Third Level Colleges will attempt to put one foot in the quarter finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup this Thursday.

All three were round one winners last week and now face into two games over a five day period – today (Thursday February 2) and Tuesday February 7.

The ultimate aim for all three are quarter finals on February 14 with the top two in each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Just UL have home comforts this Thursday afternoon – they play NUI Galway at 2.00.

Champions Mary Immaculate play away to DJ Carey’s league champions IT Carlow, while LIT play DCU Dóchas Éireann in the Dublin City University Sportsgrounds – both games at 7.00.

In last week’s round one games 20 Limerick club players saw action across six different teams.

The Brian Lohan managed UL have nine Limerick players in their panel – David McCarthy (Glenroe), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks) and Tom Morrissey (Ahane) all started. Barry Nash (South Liberties), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) and Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen) introduced as subs in their win over Cork IT.

Champions Mary Immaculate College opened their title defence with a 2-31 to 0-16 win over GMIT.

Doon duo Richie English and Darragh O’Donovan and Patrickswell pair Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane were in the starting team in the Jamie Wall managed side. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh) was introduced as a sub.

Davy Fitzgerald’s LIT had an easy round one win over Trinity College.

Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) and David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) all started with Jack Quaid (Effin) introduced as a sub.

Meanwhile, UL’s Sigerson Cup quarter final against Dublin IT has been confirmed for Thursday February 9 at 2.00 in the UL GAA grounds.

UL had an extra time round one win over Maynooth. Newcastle West’s Cian Sheehan is team captain. Also in their starting team was Paul White (Rathkeale), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks) and James Naughton (St Senans).