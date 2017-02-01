Ardscoil stun CBC as Glenstal also reach Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

ARDSCOIL Ris stunned holders CBC, while Glenstal Abbey scored an impressive win over Rockwell College in a dramatic day of Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final action.

There was disappointment, however, for 2016 finalists Crescent College Comprehensive who suffered a 16-3 defeat at the hands of pre-Cup favourites PBC at Lansdowne.

Winger Maurice Noonan was the Ardscoil Ris hero at Musgrave Park as his dramatic penalty goal with the last kick of the game helped the Limerick side to a nail-biting 9-7 victory over holders CBC.

Wind-assisted Ardscoil led 6-0 at half-time, thanks to two penalty goals from their influential captain and scrum-half Craig Casey.

CBC hit back with a try from Scott Buckley, converted by Eoin Monahan to lead 7-6 in added time.

However, ice cool Noonan rescued Ardscoil with a dramatic match-winning kick into a stiff breeze.

Ardscoil Ris will face either Glenstal Abbey or the winners’ of Thursday’s quarter-final between St Munchin’s College and Bandon Grammar School at the last four stage.

Glenstal, winners over St Clement’s in the first round, reached their second quarter-final in three years after thumping Rockwell College 18-0 at Clanwilliam Park.

Glenstal Abbey led 11-0 at half-time, with two penalty goals from Ben Healy and a try from Ronan Quinn.

An Andrew Hogan try, converted by Healy, with 10 minutes remaining, sealed victory for the Murroe side.

Crescent College Comprehensive remained fiercely competitive against PBC in the opening half after which the Dooradoyle side 3-5. Mark Shanahan kicked a first half penalty goal for Crescent.

However, 11 unanswered points for Pres’ in the second period eased them to victory.