Six Munster players in Ireland U-20s squad for Scots test

THREE Munster players have been included in the Ireland U-20s side to face Scotland in the opening round of the 6 Nations Championship on Friday night at Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow, 8.30pm.

Prop Joey Conway, of UL-Bohemian, and second-row of Fineen Wycherley, of Young Munster, have been named in the second-row for the game, while Colm Hogan, formerly of Glenstal Abbey, has been named on the wing.

Three more Munster players have been named in the match day squad of 23, including the Shannon duo of Adam Moloney and Conor Fitzgerald as well as Young Munster’s Jack Lyons.

Another highly rated Young Munster player Calvin Nash is not included in the matchday squad. Nash trained with Munster at UL on Monday, increasing the likelihood that the dynamic winger will be included in the province’s squad for Friday night’s re-arranged Guinness PRO12 clash with Edinburgh in Scotland.

Speaking of his selection and challenge ahead, Ireland U-20 Head Coach Nigel Carolan said: "As is the nature of Under-20's rugby, there is fresh look to the side, the majority of the guys haven't played at this level before however many have gotten good game time with their provincial A teams in the British and Irish Cup this season, so that should stand to them.”

The Ireland U-20s game v Scotland on Friday night will be televised live on RTE

Ireland U-20s: Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster) (Captain); Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster); Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster); Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster); Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch/Ulster); Johnny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemian/Munster); Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster); Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians/Connacht), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St Mary's College/Leinster). Replacements: Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster), Rory Mulvihill (UCD/Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster), Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen's University/Ulster), Jack Lyons (Young Munster/Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster), Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster)

Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures

Friday, February 3

Scotland U20 v Ireland U20, 8.30pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

Friday, February 10

Italy U20 v Ireland U20, 7pm (6pm GMT), Stadio Enrico Chersoni, Prato

Friday, February 24

Ireland U20 v France U20, 8pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday, March 11

Wales U20 v Ireland U20, 6.30pm, Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, North Wales

Friday 17th March 2017

Ireland U20 v England U20, 6pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin