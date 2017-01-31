Andy Lee set for return to the ring

LIMERICK boxing star Andy Lee could be set to end his wait for a return to the ring.

The former WBO middleweight champion hasn’t boxed since his December 2015 title loss to Billy Joe Saunders in Manchester – the 13 month break his longest since turning professional over a decade ago.

As Lee approaches the 11th anniversary of the first of his 38 professional bouts, he has suggested there is upcoming confirmation of his eagerly awaited return on the cards.

“I'll be fighting soon", the 32 year old revealed over the weekend.

"I don't want to say anything before it's all confirmed, but you'll be hearing about it in the next week or two,” Lee said on Newstalk.

Back in London training under his coach Adam Booth since the turn of the year, southpaw Lee said he was "flying at the moment".

“I’ve been ticking over individually over the last year, training for four or five weeks solid and then taking a week or two off. I’m in decent shape,” said Lee, who has suffered just three pro-boxing defeats since his March 2006 debut.

The Castleconnell man has been linked with fighting the winner of the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs title fight that will take place in New York in March.

Limerick’s Lee is set to attend that Madison Square Garden fight, but whether he gets to face the winner should become clearer in the coming weeks.